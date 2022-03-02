Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.94

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.94 and last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 537529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $490,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trebia Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:TREB)

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

