Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.94

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.94 and last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 537529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44.
Trebia Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:TREB)
Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trebia Acquisition (TREB)
