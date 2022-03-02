Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives $34.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $147,037.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $46,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,401 shares of company stock worth $1,062,302. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 48,193 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 41.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,332 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 419.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 110,710 shares in the last quarter.

TVTX traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $27.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,683. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $31.65.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The company had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

