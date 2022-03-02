Transcodium Price Reaches $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $349,309.99 and approximately $1,128.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Transcodium

Transcodium (CRYPTO:TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

