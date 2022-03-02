Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Trane Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Trane Technologies to earn $7.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Shares of TT stock opened at $152.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $145.24 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.53.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total value of $6,988,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,140 shares of company stock worth $20,992,811. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,429,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

