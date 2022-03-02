Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,538 put options on the company. This is an increase of 861% compared to the typical volume of 368 put options.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.
Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.13. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $58.00.
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.
