Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,538 put options on the company. This is an increase of 861% compared to the typical volume of 368 put options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.13. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 542.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 45,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 17,152 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,049,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

