Traders Buy High Volume of Tsakos Energy Navigation Call Options (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 1,804 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,332% compared to the average volume of 126 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 48,243 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 313.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 562,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 426,312 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 44,375 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 39,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE:TNP opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.15. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $77.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.34 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.