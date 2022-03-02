Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 39,064 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,400% compared to the average daily volume of 2,605 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Shares of GOGL opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. Golden Ocean Group has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 43.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 377.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

