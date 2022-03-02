TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TPIC. BTIG Research cut their target price on TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.21.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of TPIC opened at $14.03 on Monday. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $520.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.52.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in TPI Composites by 54.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in TPI Composites by 361.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile (Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.