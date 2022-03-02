TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on TPIC. BTIG Research cut their target price on TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.21.
Shares of TPIC opened at $14.03 on Monday. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $520.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.52.
In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in TPI Composites by 54.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in TPI Composites by 361.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.
TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.
