Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$55.11.

Several research firms have recently commented on TOU. Raymond James set a C$65.00 target price on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE TOU traded down C$1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$51.11. The stock had a trading volume of 822,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,898. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.36. The firm has a market cap of C$16.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.51. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$22.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$40.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$203,576.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,726,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$355,283,196.68. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $590,332.

About Tourmaline Oil (Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.