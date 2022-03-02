Toro (TTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Toro to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $960.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.00 million. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Toro to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TTC stock opened at $94.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.44. Toro has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $1,453,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Toro by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $7,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

