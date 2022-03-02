Toro (NYSE:TTC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Get Toro alerts:

Shares of Toro stock opened at $94.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toro has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $960.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.00 million. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Toro will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,284,000 after purchasing an additional 97,071 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.