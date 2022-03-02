Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 20,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 151,773 shares.The stock last traded at $27.22 and had previously closed at $26.86.

TITN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $615.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,108,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,301,000 after buying an additional 129,073 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 25.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after buying an additional 61,065 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 7.8% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 58.1% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 96,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 274.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

