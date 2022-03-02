Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 20,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 151,773 shares.The stock last traded at $27.22 and had previously closed at $26.86.
TITN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $615.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.61.
Titan Machinery Company Profile (NASDAQ:TITN)
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
