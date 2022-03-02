Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,034,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 209,460 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Titan International were worth $21,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Titan International by 10,448.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Titan International by 9,915.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Titan International during the third quarter worth $33,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Titan International by 22.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Titan International during the third quarter worth $102,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.19 million, a P/E ratio of 136.50 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.82. Titan International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60.

Titan International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

