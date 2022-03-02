tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $170.00

Shares of tinyBuild, Inc (LON:TBLD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.21), with a volume of 43555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176.50 ($2.37).

A number of analysts recently commented on TBLD shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.36) price target on shares of tinyBuild in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 190.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 215.20. The stock has a market cap of £334.80 million and a P/E ratio of 126.07. The company has a current ratio of 13.47, a quick ratio of 13.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

