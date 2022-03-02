Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) Trading Down 1.5%

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.34 and last traded at $24.35. 6,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 7,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71.

Get Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPLE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $875,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.