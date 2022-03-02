Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period.

Shares of TPLC stock opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.52. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $38.87.

