TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at KeyCorp

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.01% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TimkenSteel’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $17.74 on Monday. TimkenSteel has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $819.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.99.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. TimkenSteel’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TimkenSteel will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMST. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,208,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,782,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after acquiring an additional 535,880 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,104,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,220,000 after acquiring an additional 326,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,969,000 after acquiring an additional 312,542 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,402,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

