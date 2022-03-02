Tia Sherringham Sells 625 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $63,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tia Sherringham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Tia Sherringham sold 2,754 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $271,929.96.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tia Sherringham sold 1,604 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $151,866.72.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $70,625.00.

Shares of DASH stock traded down $2.52 on Tuesday, hitting $102.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,083,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,306,993. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.91 and its 200-day moving average is $169.83. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of -73.69 and a beta of -0.36.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 4.0% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

