Tia Sherringham Sells 625 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $63,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Tia Sherringham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 25th, Tia Sherringham sold 2,754 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $271,929.96.
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tia Sherringham sold 1,604 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $151,866.72.
- On Tuesday, January 25th, Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $70,625.00.
Shares of DASH stock traded down $2.52 on Tuesday, hitting $102.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,083,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,306,993. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.91 and its 200-day moving average is $169.83. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of -73.69 and a beta of -0.36.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 4.0% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.11.
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
