Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) PT Lowered to $42.00 at B. Riley

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.09.

NASDAQ THRY opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. Thryv has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average of $32.93.

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 702,833 shares of company stock valued at $22,461,724 in the last three months. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Thryv by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Thryv by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

