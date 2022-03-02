Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Sells $509,914.76 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 16,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $509,914.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 179,063 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $5,371,890.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 7,430 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $230,627.20.

On Friday, February 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 176,819 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $5,610,466.87.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 103,277 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $3,310,027.85.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 72,225 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $2,328,534.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 47,295 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,263.75.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00.

NASDAQ THRY traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $29.58. 102,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,493. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Thryv by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Thryv by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

THRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

Thryv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

