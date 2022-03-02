Throne (THN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.87 Million

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Throne coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0895 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Throne has a market cap of $34.98 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Throne has traded up 52.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00042409 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.02 or 0.06703876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,670.67 or 0.99884428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00043625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00046704 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

