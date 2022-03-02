Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 52,204 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,204 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,653 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,929 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,404,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,856,000 after purchasing an additional 604,172 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,022.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 568,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,524,000 after purchasing an additional 517,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,294,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,789,000 after purchasing an additional 444,285 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $66.87 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $70.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

