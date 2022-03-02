Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 176 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.75.

Shares of ABG opened at $191.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.43 and a 1 year high of $230.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile (Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

