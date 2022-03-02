Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,302 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Baidu were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,610,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,576,000 after purchasing an additional 167,792 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Baidu by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,569,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,254,000 after purchasing an additional 73,849 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Baidu by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,412 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,424,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $372,837,000 after purchasing an additional 728,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $335,820,000 after buying an additional 180,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.31.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $162.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.14 and a 12-month high of $311.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.83.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

