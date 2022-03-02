Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 43,439 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 166.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,439 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Big Lots were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Big Lots by 2,042.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Big Lots by 77.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Big Lots by 206.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.33.

NYSE BIG opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.39. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

Big Lots announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

