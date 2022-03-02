Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 77.5% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775,001 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Fiserv by 93.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,311 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1,518.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,402 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 20.6% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,107,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $988,217,000 after buying an additional 1,558,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3,478.9% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,370,000 after buying an additional 1,321,997 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,031 shares of company stock worth $16,195,524. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $97.06 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.50. The firm has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

