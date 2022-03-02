Thorstarter (XRUNE) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $328,314.00

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Thorstarter has a total market cap of $8.27 million and $328,314.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thorstarter has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thorstarter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00043058 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,958.07 or 0.06686042 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,304.93 or 1.00141113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00044162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00047487 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002743 BTC.

About Thorstarter

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

