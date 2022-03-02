TheStreet Downgrades Trex (NYSE:TREX) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TREX. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trex from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.62.

Trex stock opened at $83.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.83. Trex has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Trex news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

