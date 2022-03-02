The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) Increases Dividend to GBX 24 Per Share

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from The Vitec Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:VTC opened at GBX 1,250 ($16.77) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £578.16 million and a P/E ratio of 38.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,327.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,433.82. The Vitec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 978 ($13.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,661.06 ($22.29).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTC. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,810 ($24.29) price target on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,736.67 ($23.30).

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

