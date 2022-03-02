The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.06. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$110.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Desjardins raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$102.55.

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$98.91 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$77.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$180.21 billion and a PE ratio of 12.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$102.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$93.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.98 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total transaction of C$1,833,517.28. Also, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total value of C$5,097,333.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.