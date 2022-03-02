The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,437,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Toro were worth $140,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Toro by 4.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Toro by 3.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 911.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 52,069 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 13.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,328,000 after buying an additional 833,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 64,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $94.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.44. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $960.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTC. StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

