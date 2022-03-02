The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Lowered by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.4% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 546,696 shares of company stock valued at $88,013,355 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $154.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,981,855. The company has a market capitalization of $374.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.