The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 663.2% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 122,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 129,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in The New Ireland Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRL stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,826. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76. The New Ireland Fund has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a $2.2808 dividend. This is a boost from The New Ireland Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd.

About The New Ireland Fund

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. The Fund objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Irish companies. The company was founded on December 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

