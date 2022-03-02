The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 15,945 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,945 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Black Knight by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 278,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,753,000 after acquiring an additional 33,799 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in Black Knight by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 37,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Black Knight by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 478,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,317,000 after acquiring an additional 167,201 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,643,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI stock opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.06. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

BKI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

Black Knight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.