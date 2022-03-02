The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases Shares of 7,387 Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Icosavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Shares of ICVX stock opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.45. Icosavax Inc has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

