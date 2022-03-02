The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $229,000 Holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 628,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after purchasing an additional 28,669 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 511,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after buying an additional 106,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 25,180 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STXB opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $31.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $480.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $32.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.17%.

In related news, Director Robert S. Beall acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 26,100 shares of company stock worth $705,250. Company insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, SBA loans, commercial deposit accounts, treasury management services, and retail offerings including consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans, and retail deposit products.

