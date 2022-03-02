The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $225,000 Position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRG shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 182.45, a current ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 590.91%.

In other news, insider James G. Babb III bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $26,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

