The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

The Hanover Insurance Group has raised its dividend by 28.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. The Hanover Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to earn $10.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:THG traded up $2.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.92. 756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,792. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $118.71 and a 52 week high of $144.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.59.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,095,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on THG shares. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.