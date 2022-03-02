The Goldman Sachs Group Trims BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Target Price to $29.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. raised shares of BigCommerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of BigCommerce from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.35. BigCommerce has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $76,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $568,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,593 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,940,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,617,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at $29,226,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in BigCommerce by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,124,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in BigCommerce by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,713,000 after purchasing an additional 718,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce (Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.