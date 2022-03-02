The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target to $52.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.78.

BSY opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.67. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.12, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley acquired 21,033 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $999,908.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 34.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

