The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target to $30.00

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FIGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered shares of FIGS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13. FIGS has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 84,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,597,603.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,628 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter valued at about $2,208,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the third quarter worth about $5,058,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth about $32,531,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the third quarter worth about $317,000. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

