The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $6.98.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Dixie Group during the third quarter worth $96,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 14,541 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

