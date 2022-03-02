The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $6.98.
The Dixie Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.
