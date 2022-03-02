The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.89. Charles Schwab reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $126,990.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $738,092,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after buying an additional 7,959,247 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $631,278,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $435,461,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after buying an additional 4,305,161 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $6.60 on Tuesday, reaching $77.86. 14,147,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,127,640. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.74 and its 200-day moving average is $81.44. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $62.33 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $141.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

