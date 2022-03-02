The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Declares $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.

Shares of BNS opened at C$90.89 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$75.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$95.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$110.50 billion and a PE ratio of 11.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$91.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$84.67.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.80 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7599995 earnings per share for the current year.

BNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$94.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$92.02.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

