The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Declares $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.
Shares of BNS opened at C$90.89 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$75.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$95.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$110.50 billion and a PE ratio of 11.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$91.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$84.67.
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.80 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7599995 earnings per share for the current year.
About Bank of Nova Scotia (Get Rating)
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.
Featured Stories
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.