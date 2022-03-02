The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Allstate were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Allstate by 117,603.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36,457 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Allstate by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,302. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.51 and its 200 day moving average is $123.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.79.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

