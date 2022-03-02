The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives $30.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on AES. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AES by 261.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AES by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AES traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.67. 4,950,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,077,057. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. AES has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AES will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.92%.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

