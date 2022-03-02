TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS.

Shares of TGTX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 66,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,854. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $51.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 375.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 237,714 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,190.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 74,994 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 394.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 18,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,115,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,186,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

