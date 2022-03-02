Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Rating Increased to Buy at Gordon Haskett

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $110.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TXRH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $89.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $76.65 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.53.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $198,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,209. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

