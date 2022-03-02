Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Rating Increased to Buy at Gordon Haskett

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $110.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.48% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TXRH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.
NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $89.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $76.65 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.53.
In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $198,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,209. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.
Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (Get Rating)
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
