Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.88.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,512,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,391,000 after acquiring an additional 59,261 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,724,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,877,000 after acquiring an additional 56,069 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,279 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,912,000 after acquiring an additional 19,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,395,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,781,000 after acquiring an additional 174,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBI opened at $62.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

