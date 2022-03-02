Tesco’s (TSCO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.03) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.43) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.36) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Tesco from GBX 308 ($4.13) to GBX 327 ($4.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tesco presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 320.50 ($4.30).

Shares of Tesco stock opened at GBX 281.15 ($3.77) on Tuesday. Tesco has a 1 year low of GBX 217.10 ($2.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 304.10 ($4.08). The firm has a market cap of £21.51 billion and a PE ratio of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 291.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 275.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

